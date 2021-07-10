Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.02). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,711 shares of company stock worth $13,018,213 in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 327.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 147.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $5,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.89. 140,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,961. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.49.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

