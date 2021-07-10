Allen Holding Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 100,000 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Allen Holding Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. CarGurus accounts for approximately 0.4% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allen Holding Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of CarGurus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,337,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,764,577.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,981 shares of company stock worth $10,643,433 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 528,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,915. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

