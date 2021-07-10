Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 216,257 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 216,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $432,809,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $131,359,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $130,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 22,492,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,159,070. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion and a PE ratio of 122.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $13,960,429.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,523,683.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,951,769 shares of company stock worth $182,417,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

