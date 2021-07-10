Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 55,918 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,918 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Lowe’s Companies worth $303,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.33. 2,436,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,256. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.82 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

