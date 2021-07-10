Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,865,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. 1,021,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,784. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71.

