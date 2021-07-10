Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,539 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,087,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,954,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,700,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $102.08. 3,636,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $102.14.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.