Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,779. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

