Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

BIV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. 1,225,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,083. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

