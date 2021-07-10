AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.05

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

