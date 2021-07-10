Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.71.

ALLY stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

