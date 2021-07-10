Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.