Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 66.1% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $215.95 million and approximately $82.86 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00054148 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002143 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002521 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.