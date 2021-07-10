Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alstom has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

