Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,224.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,835. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $183.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

