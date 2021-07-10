Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.10. Alzamend Neuro shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,157 shares trading hands.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 106,000 shares of company stock worth $958,660.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

