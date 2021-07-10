Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Trading 6.4% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 20,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,532,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Specifically, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $687,460.00. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 106,000 shares of company stock worth $958,660 over the last three months.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

