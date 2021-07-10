Amalgamated Bank Buys 500 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,565,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after buying an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 402.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

