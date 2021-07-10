Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 739.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 164,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cytokinetics by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 165,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the period.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,452 shares of company stock worth $1,920,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

