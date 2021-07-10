Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

