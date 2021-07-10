Amalgamated Bank Takes $210,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,100. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

