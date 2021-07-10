Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

