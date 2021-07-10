Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 723,377 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 473,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 2,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 603,905 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

ABEV opened at $3.36 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

