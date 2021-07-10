American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 42,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

American Energy Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

