American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.47.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

