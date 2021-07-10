American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $77,963,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American International Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,339,000 after buying an additional 1,053,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

