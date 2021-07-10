American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BHP Group by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 206,140 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in BHP Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. 2,609,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

