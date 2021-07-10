American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,811 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. 1,554,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,307. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

