American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,607 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 2.2% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.35. 1,384,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

