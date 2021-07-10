Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,627,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 279,108 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Facebook worth $3,425,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.42. 13,018,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,009,318. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

