Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

