Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

