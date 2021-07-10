Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $190.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.51 million. Chegg reported sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $797.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

CHGG traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 683,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Chegg has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Chegg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

