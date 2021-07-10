Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 84,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,888. The company has a market capitalization of $194.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

