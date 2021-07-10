Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.99). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $230,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,022 shares of company stock worth $33,035,385. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,600. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.22. Natera has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

