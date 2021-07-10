Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce sales of $176.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.68 million. Perficient reported sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $704.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,022 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Perficient by 11.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. 238,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09. Perficient has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

