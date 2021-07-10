Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report $142.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.13 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $116.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $570.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.42 million to $571.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $612.29 million, with estimates ranging from $590.39 million to $634.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,714 shares of company stock worth $1,738,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 624.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 213,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,243. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.44 million, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.91.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

