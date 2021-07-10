Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 145,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

