Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post earnings per share of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

VRTX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $198.16. The company had a trading volume of 948,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

