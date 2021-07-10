Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. 111,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59. Camtek has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.67.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

