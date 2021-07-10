Analysts Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

