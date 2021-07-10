Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.82. 463,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,119. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

