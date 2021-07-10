Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce sales of $12.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $13.07 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $52.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $143,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 95.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $232.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

