Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce sales of $12.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $13.07 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $52.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $143,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 95.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $232.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.