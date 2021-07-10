Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $180.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the highest is $184.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $730.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $750.88 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 378,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.