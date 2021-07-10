Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,121,710. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $44,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,467 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $23,984,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

