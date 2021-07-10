Analysts Expect Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vitru will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vitru.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTRU shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VTRU traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. 716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,772. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $388.30 million and a PE ratio of 32.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

