Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT at $137.35

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $171.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.