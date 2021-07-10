Analysts Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price at $35.40

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Certara by 121.4% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 84,977 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $690,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Certara by 13.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 258,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $338,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.98. 220,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

