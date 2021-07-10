Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $112.43

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CFR traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.40. 383,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $80,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $117,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

