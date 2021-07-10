Analysts Set Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Price Target at $3.00

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

ECIFY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,381. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

