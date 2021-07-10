Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price at $21.56

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Everi alerts:

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,443 shares of company stock worth $1,976,011. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 229,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 667,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 3.11. Everi has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.